Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “
LOMA opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $689.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $8.26.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $2,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (LOMA)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (LOMA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.