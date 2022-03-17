Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

LOMA opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $689.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $8.26.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $24.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.89 by $6.96. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $2,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

