Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from 1,050.00 to 925.00. The company traded as low as $22.57 and last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 543945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DNB Markets upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,090.00 to 950.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,330.00 to 1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $841.33.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

About Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.