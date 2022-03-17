NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Trading Down 3.4% After Insider Selling

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) shares were down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 49,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,613,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Specifically, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 124,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $1,082,387.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $3,886,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock worth $9,487,666. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEX. Susquehanna increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.18.

The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,423,000 after buying an additional 3,492,591 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,976 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after buying an additional 1,822,786 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,336,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,148,000 after buying an additional 725,878 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,771,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 186,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

