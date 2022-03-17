Thorne Healthtech Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 22nd (NASDAQ:THRN)

Thorne Healthtech’s (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 22nd. Thorne Healthtech had issued 7,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Thorne Healthtech’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thorne Healthtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thorne Healthtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Thorne Healthtech stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.67. Thorne Healthtech has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.20.

Thorne Healthtech ( NASDAQ:THRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thorne Healthtech will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter worth $303,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter worth $3,822,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter worth $3,963,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter worth $3,082,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter worth $1,946,000. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Thorne Healthtech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

