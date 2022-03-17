Natalie Kershaw Buys 12,438 Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Stock

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) insider Natalie Kershaw purchased 12,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 402 ($5.23) per share, with a total value of £50,000.76 ($65,020.49).

LON:LRE opened at GBX 384.60 ($5.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of £938.46 million and a PE ratio of -19.33. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 725 ($9.43). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 494.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 534.22.

Get Lancashire alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.88) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 781 ($10.16) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 711.86 ($9.26).

About Lancashire (Get Rating)

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.