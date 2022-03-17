Ewen Stevenson Sells 57,884 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.35), for a total value of £282,473.92 ($367,326.29).

Ewen Stevenson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HSBC alerts:

On Monday, February 28th, Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of HSBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.66), for a total value of £218,726.40 ($284,429.65).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 494.35 ($6.43) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 517.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 451.95. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.38).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSBA shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.10) target price on HSBC in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 610 ($7.93) price target on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 460 ($5.98) to GBX 484 ($6.29) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 548.82 ($7.14).

HSBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.