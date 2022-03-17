Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $45.99, but opened at $47.74. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 1,364 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $5,523,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

FOUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 1.84.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 68,815 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 64,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

