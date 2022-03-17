Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in February

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,718,900 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 3,562,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 119.8 days.
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19.
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
