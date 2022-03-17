Zacks: Brokerages Expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN – Get Rating) will report sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted sales of $610,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year sales of $2.20 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.65 million, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $15.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Resonant.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RESN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark downgraded Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Resonant by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 26,146 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Resonant by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Resonant by 232.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 45,805 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Resonant by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 328,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 74,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Resonant in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Resonant stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,144. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $293.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.24. Resonant has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

