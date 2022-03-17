CREDIT (CREDIT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $45,441.00

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CREDIT has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a total market cap of $199,083.96 and $45,441.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

