Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.67 Billion

Analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) to report $8.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.70 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $8.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $35.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.55 billion to $35.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $35.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.31 billion to $36.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARW. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ARW stock traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.95. The stock had a trading volume of 500,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,549. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $102.61 and a 1-year high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

