Analysts Anticipate Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $965.10 million. Albemarle posted sales of $829.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $9.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.25. 890,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,291. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.33. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $141.94 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.80%.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Albemarle by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Albemarle by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 1,102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,093 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Albemarle by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

