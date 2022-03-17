LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.05 and last traded at $35.05. 2,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 9,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.22.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (ACTV)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.