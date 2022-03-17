Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Trading 3.1% Higher

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 34.90 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34.83 ($0.45). 1,130,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 440,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.80 ($0.44).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 35.58. The company has a market capitalization of £86.28 million and a P/E ratio of 3.38.

In other news, insider Paul Baker acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($25,357.61).

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance checking services to retailers and suppliers.

