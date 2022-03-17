Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Shares Up 28%

Shares of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY – Get Rating) shot up 28% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTENY)
