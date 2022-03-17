Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Trading 0.2% Higher

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 83 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.08). 56,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 198,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.80 ($1.08).

Several analysts have commented on the company. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.90) price objective on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.90) price objective on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.58. The firm has a market cap of £96.32 million and a P/E ratio of -2.38.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

