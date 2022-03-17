Zacks: Brokerages Expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) to report sales of $297.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $235.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $323.00 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $236.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.16. The company had a trading volume of 560,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,353. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.09. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $108.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.27, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $196,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,158 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,091. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $39,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

