BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$22.44 and last traded at C$22.40. 34,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 45,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.24.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%.

