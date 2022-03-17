Zacks: Analysts Expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.07). GreenPower Motor reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 63.85% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GP shares. Roth Capital raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GP. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 2,163.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 333,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,878,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 217,597 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 3,278.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 247,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,306. The company has a market capitalization of $128.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 5.33. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $28.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.22.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

