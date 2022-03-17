Zacks: Analysts Expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.07). GreenPower Motor reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GreenPower Motor.
GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 63.85% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GP. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 2,163.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 333,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,878,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 217,597 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 3,278.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.
GreenPower Motor stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 247,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,306. The company has a market capitalization of $128.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 5.33. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $28.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.22.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
