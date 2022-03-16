Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.03 Million

Brokerages forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $70.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.77 million to $70.30 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full year sales of $303.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.89 million to $303.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $364.32 million, with estimates ranging from $360.47 million to $367.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01.

CWAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 104,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $248,283.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 625,503 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,137.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $27.68.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

