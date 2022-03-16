Analysts Set Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Target Price at $29.71

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

ALT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

In other Altimmune news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Altimmune by 2,082.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 454,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Altimmune by 900.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 697,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Altimmune by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 741,137 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Altimmune in the third quarter worth approximately $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ALT traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.41. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

