Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Atento during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Atento by 40,368.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atento during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Atento during the fourth quarter worth about $5,900,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Atento by 19.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATTO. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atento in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Atento stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.80. 54,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,906. The company has a market cap of $417 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

About Atento

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

