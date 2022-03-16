Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) Short Interest Update

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 13,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 25.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:BKKT traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,809,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,088,338. Bakkt has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $50.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39.

In other Bakkt news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $143,126.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKKT. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,688,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,638,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,808,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,022,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,979,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

