Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the February 13th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,604,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,444,000 after buying an additional 151,762 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 26,249 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 421,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 172,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 64,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

NYSE:ASG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.96. 287,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,999. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (Get Rating)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.