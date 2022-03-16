Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of JXN stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.02. 1,599,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,561. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.89.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 20.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

