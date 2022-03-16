Analysts Set Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) PT at $100.25

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth $11,367,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth $205,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,635,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,665,000 after acquiring an additional 50,548 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 8.2% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth $291,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $32.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,603,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.98. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.70%.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

