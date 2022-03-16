Brokerages Set Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) PT at $3,544.00

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,544.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.54) to GBX 3,544 ($46.09) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of SHNWF stock remained flat at $$41.91 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 762. Schroders has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

