-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Cronos Group posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 214.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRON. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

CRON stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.34. 1,781,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,486. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a current ratio of 19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.60. Cronos Group has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $10.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 257,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 52.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 110,483 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 154,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

