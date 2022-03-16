ankrETH (aEth) Hits One Day Volume of $74,596.00

ankrETH (aEth) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. ankrETH has a market capitalization of $68.50 million and approximately $74,596.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ankrETH has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ankrETH coin can now be bought for $2,335.49 or 0.05689133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ankrETH Profile

ankrETH (CRYPTO:aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ankrETH

