Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ENZN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,282. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.83. The company has a market cap of $20.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.11.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

