Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Short Interest Update

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 229,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

OTCMKTS JOSMF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. 6,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,175. Josemaria Resources has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JOSMF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Josemaria Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.55 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. lowered shares of Josemaria Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Josemaria Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

