Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 620,300 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the February 13th total of 843,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 73,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,493. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNM. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 132.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 247,122 shares during the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

