Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-$0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $195-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.33 million.Semtech also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.720-$0.800 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Semtech from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.45.

NASDAQ SMTC traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.66. 576,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,037. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Semtech has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $278,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,650 shares of company stock worth $1,966,146 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,787,000 after purchasing an additional 166,477 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Semtech by 319.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after buying an additional 78,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Semtech by 117.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 56,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,917,000 after buying an additional 51,293 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after buying an additional 23,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

