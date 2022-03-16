Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Sells $33,341.76 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $33,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $292,991.60.

On Friday, December 17th, Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total transaction of $127,757.52.

W stock traded up $6.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,644,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,614. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.97 and a beta of 2.90. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $355.96.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 EPS for the current year.

W has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush cut Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $127,897,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,258,000 after buying an additional 867,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

