Formation Fi (FORM) Trading Down 7.5% This Week

Formation Fi (FORM) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last week, Formation Fi has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Formation Fi has a total market cap of $989,695.54 and $884,957.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Formation Fi coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00046591 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.75 or 0.06720159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,000.73 or 0.99875465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00040017 BTC.

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Buying and Selling Formation Fi

