CryptoSoul (SOUL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $211.00

CryptoSoul (SOUL) traded up 165.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $821,098.83 and $211.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 156.6% higher against the dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.66 or 0.00186745 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000984 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00026493 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.10 or 0.00392438 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00055176 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007751 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

