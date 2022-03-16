Brokerages Set Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) PT at $133.18

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 165 to CHF 135 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Temenos stock traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.89. The stock had a trading volume of 10,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,662. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.76. Temenos has a 12-month low of $81.96 and a 12-month high of $170.18.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

