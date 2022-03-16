Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.10.

A number of research firms have commented on CAH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.77. 3,216,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,447. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

