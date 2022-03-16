$96.28 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) will report sales of $96.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.82 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $78.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $465.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $462.25 million to $469.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $631.33 million, with estimates ranging from $611.69 million to $642.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of GH traded up $4.52 on Friday, reaching $53.28. 1,002,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,397. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.23. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $169.43.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth $386,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

