Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,770,000 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the February 13th total of 71,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.26. 26,764,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,759,105. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.55. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

