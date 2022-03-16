Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Short Interest Down 27.4% in February

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the February 13th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 9.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 31,825 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $2,558,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 78.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after buying an additional 134,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNG stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STNG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

