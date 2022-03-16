Showcase Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges (SHO)

Showcase (SHO) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. Showcase has a market capitalization of $78,204.52 and approximately $23,652.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Showcase has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00046529 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,754.41 or 0.06700338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,978.05 or 0.99682657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00040029 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

