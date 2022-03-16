Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) to announce $87.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.00 million and the highest is $89.80 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $104.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $413.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $421.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $457.12 million, with estimates ranging from $454.60 million to $459.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Casa Systems had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

CASA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 21,767 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,271 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 594,244 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 1,577.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 379,664 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASA stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.40. 158,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,630. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.57 million, a P/E ratio of 146.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Casa Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.