Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives $79.85 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

NYSE:DQ traded up $6.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.11. 2,984,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,557. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $92.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.51.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 45.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.