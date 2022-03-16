Brokerages Set Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Target Price at $71.33

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

GCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Genesco alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genesco stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.22. 214,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,419. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.05. Genesco has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genesco will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

About Genesco (Get Rating)

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.