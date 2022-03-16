Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut Coterra Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

NYSE CTRA traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,312,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,100,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.23%.

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $1,811,642.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,237 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

See Also

