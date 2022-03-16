Analysts Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target at $13.90

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEYUF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Shares of PEYUF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,735. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0392 per share. This represents a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.