ZClassic Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $204.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $664,911.75 and approximately $204.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0716 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.04 or 0.00385140 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00072600 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00094452 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004956 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

