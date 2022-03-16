Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,815,100 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the February 13th total of 3,932,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,204,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:GBTC traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.50. 3,676,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,334,121. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $55.77.
About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (Get Rating)
