CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CECE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:CECE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,338. The company has a market capitalization of $194.44 million, a P/E ratio of 108.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $31,796.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 548.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,686 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

